Bradley Air National Guard Base opens new gate with ribbon cutting ceremony

Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Gwinn, commander of the 103rd Airlift Wing, cut a ribbon at the new entry control point on Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, during a ceremony Aug. 20, 2020. The ceremony marked the opening of the base's new entry control point, a seven year project that helps improve security measures and support for the 103rd Airlift Wing's C-130H mission.

Date Taken: 08.20.2020
Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US