A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, during exercise Typhoon Warrior over the North Sea, Aug. 18, 2020. Typhoon Warrior provided aircrew an opportunity to test their abilities and knowledge as well as enhance air interoperability tactics for potential contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 06:18 Photo ID: 6322904 VIRIN: 200818-F-IZ785-0154 Resolution: 5049x3370 Size: 1.11 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW supports Typhoon Warrior [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.