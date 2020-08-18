Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW supports Typhoon Warrior [Image 5 of 11]

    100th ARW supports Typhoon Warrior

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pilot of an F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, gives the “shaka” or “hang loose” sign after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, during exercise Typhoon Warrior over the North Sea, Aug. 18, 2020. Supporting exercises like Typhoon Warrior enhanced the 100th ARW’s preparedness by continuing to support, develop and improve air readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 06:18
    Photo ID: 6322902
    VIRIN: 200818-F-IZ785-0108
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW supports Typhoon Warrior [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    USAFE
    F-15
    Eagle
    KC-135
    RAF Mildenhall
    EUCOM
    USAF
    100th Air Refueling Wing

