100th ARW supports Typhoon Warrior

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, deploys flares and rolls out after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, during exercise Typhoon Warrior over the North Sea, Aug. 18, 2020. Supporting exercises like Typhoon Warrior enhanced the 100th ARW’s preparedness by continuing to support, develop and improve air readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper)

Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB by SrA Benjamin Cooper