U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force Captain John Della Pia, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, (left) and 1st Lt. William Carroll, 351st ARS pilot, discuss pre-flight checks prior to take-off in support of exercise Typhoon Warrior at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 18, 2020. Supporting exercises like Typhoon Warrior enhanced the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s preparedness by continuing to support, develop and improve air readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 06:17 Photo ID: 6322899 VIRIN: 200818-F-IZ785-0037 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.72 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW supports Typhoon Warrior [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.