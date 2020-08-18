100th ARW supports Typhoon Warrior

U.S. Air Force Captain John Della Pia, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, (left) and Airman 1st Class Marisa Chesney, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, perform a walk-around check of a KC-135 Stratotanker prior to take-off in support of exercise Typhoon Warrior at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 18, 2020. Typhoon Warrior provided aircrew an opportunity to test their abilities and knowledge as well as enhance air interoperability tactics for potential contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper)

