    Bonhomme Richard Celebrates it’s 22nd Birthday [Image 5 of 5]

    Bonhomme Richard Celebrates it’s 22nd Birthday

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cosmo Walrath 

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    SAN DIEGO (August 14, 2020) From left, Command Master Chief Joe Hernandez, Capt. G. S. Thoroman, commanding officer, and Capt. D. Michael Ray, executive officer of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), pose for a photo on the pier during a celebration of the ship’s 22nd birthday. Commissioned Aug. 15, 1998, Bonhomme Richard is the third ship to bear the name, the sixth Wasp-class ship, and the last amphibious assault ship in the Navy commissioned in the 20th century. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cosmo Walrath)

    This work, Bonhomme Richard Celebrates it’s 22nd Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cosmo Walrath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bonhomme Richard Sailors Celebrate Ship&rsquo;s Birthday

