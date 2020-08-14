Bonhomme Richard Celebrates it’s 22nd Birthday

SAN DIEGO (August 14, 2020) Command Master Chief Joe Hernandez, command master chief of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), addresses Sailors on the pier outside Bonhomme Richard during a celebration of the ship’s 22nd birthday. Commissioned Aug. 15, 1998, Bonhomme Richard is the third ship to bear the name, the sixth Wasp-class ship, and the last amphibious assault ship in the Navy commissioned in the 20th century. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Cosmo Walrath)

