Bonhomme Richard Celebrates it’s 22nd Birthday

SAN DIEGO (August 14, 2020) The triad and chiefs mess of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), pose for a group photo on the pier outside Bonhomme Richard during a celebration of the ship’s 22nd birthday. Commissioned Aug. 15, 1998, Bonhomme Richard is the third ship to bear the name, the sixth Wasp-class ship, and the last amphibious assault ship in the Navy commissioned in the 20th century. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cosmo Walrath)

