SAN DIEGO (August 14, 2020) The triad and chiefs mess of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), pose for a group photo on the pier outside Bonhomme Richard during a celebration of the ship’s 22nd birthday. Commissioned Aug. 15, 1998, Bonhomme Richard is the third ship to bear the name, the sixth Wasp-class ship, and the last amphibious assault ship in the Navy commissioned in the 20th century. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cosmo Walrath)
This work, Bonhomme Richard Celebrates it’s 22nd Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cosmo Walrath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
