Bonhomme Richard Sailors Celebrate Ship’s Birthday

Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) celebrated the ship’s 22nd birthday on August 14, with a ceremony and cake cutting aboard Naval Base San Diego.



Bonhomme Richard’s commanding officer, Capt. G. S. Thoroman, presided over the ceremony and thanked the crew for their hard work and dedication.



“This is a bittersweet celebration,” said Thoroman, “Bitter, no doubt, because of the events from July 12, moving forward and the current condition of the ship, but very, very sweet. Sweet in the fact that, number one, our ship is still here. It's still here because you all took the fight and you won it back.”



On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away onboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. The fire burned for more than four days before being successfully contained through the combined efforts of base and shipboard firefighters.



“Look to your left and to your right,” said Command Master Chief Joe Hernandez, command master chief of the Bonhomme Richard. “What you see here is a hero. I mean that in every sense of the word. I’m humbled to be here in front of you.”



Commissioned on Aug. 15, 1998, Bonhomme Richard is the third ship to bear the name, the sixth Wasp-class ship, and the last amphibious assault ship in the Navy commissioned in the 20th century.



“The ship is just a structure,” said Lt. Erica Chambers, the fire control officer assigned to the Bonhomme Richard “Its heart is the crew.”



USS Bonhomme Richard is currently at its homeport in San Diego.



