AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony

Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander of Air Mobility Command, right, salutes Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, during the AMC change of command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 20, 2020. The ceremony marked a historic Air Force first with back-to-back female generals commanding a major command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Solomon Cook)

