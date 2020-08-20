Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander of Air Mobility Command, right, salutes Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, during the AMC change of command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 20, 2020. The ceremony marked a historic Air Force first with back-to-back female generals commanding a major command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Solomon Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 17:10
    Photo ID: 6322296
    VIRIN: 200820-F-FY024-1640
    Resolution: 5255x3693
    Size: 11.71 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony
    AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony
    AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony
    AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony
    AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony

    TAGS

    AMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT