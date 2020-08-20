Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander of Air Mobility Command, right, salutes Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, during the AMC change of command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 20, 2020. The ceremony marked a historic Air Force first with back-to-back female generals commanding a major command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Solomon Cook)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 17:10
|Photo ID:
|6322296
|VIRIN:
|200820-F-FY024-1640
|Resolution:
|5255x3693
|Size:
|11.71 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT