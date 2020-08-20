AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony

Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander of Air Mobility Command, returns her first salute to Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, AMC deputy commander, during the AMC change of command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 20, 2020. AMC provides rapid, global mobility and sustainment for America’s armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Solomon Cook)

