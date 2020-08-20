AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony

Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, incoming commander of Air Mobility Command, listens to remarks during the AMC change of command ceremony, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 20, 2020. AMC provides rapid, flexible and global reach for America, running 10 major air installations in the U.S. and nearly 100 locations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Simpson)

