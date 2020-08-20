Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, incoming commander of Air Mobility Command, and Gen. Maryanne Miller, AMC commander, talk before the AMC change of command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 20, 2020. Van Ovost will lead Airmen who provide airlift, aerial refueling, special air mission, aeromedical evacuation and mobility support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 17:10
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony
