Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, incoming commander of Air Mobility Command, and Gen. Maryanne Miller, AMC commander, talk before the AMC change of command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 20, 2020. Van Ovost will lead Airmen who provide airlift, aerial refueling, special air mission, aeromedical evacuation and mobility support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Simpson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 17:10 Photo ID: 6322293 VIRIN: 200820-F-HK519-1033 Resolution: 3819x2731 Size: 1.14 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.