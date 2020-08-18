Soldiers with 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division wait to move vehicles to a staging area during port operations August 17, 2020 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Around 2,000 pieces of equipment are being shipped within the next few weeks for the brigade's upcoming rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 15:47 Photo ID: 6322107 VIRIN: 200819-A-SX958-0041 Resolution: 3582x1924 Size: 2.04 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd IBCT MDF and Port Ops [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.