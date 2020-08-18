2nd IBCT MDF and Port Ops

Lt. Col. Joseph Batiste, commander of the 836th Transportation Battalion out of Yokohama, Japan, discusses port operations and loading of vehicles with Col. Neal Mayo, commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and his command team August 18, 2020 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Around 2,000 pieces of equipment are being shipped within the next few weeks for the brigade's upcoming rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US