2nd IBCT MDF and Port Ops

Staff Sgt. Jamal McNeil, chaplain's assistant with 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division gets his vehicle inspected August 12, 2020 at the Multiple Deployment Facility on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii. Around 2,000 pieces of equipment are being shipped within the next few weeks for the brigade's upcoming rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US