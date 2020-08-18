Soldiers with 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division get their vehicles inspected for port operations August 18, 2020 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Around 2,000 pieces of equipment are being shipped within the next few weeks for the brigade's upcoming rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 15:47
|Photo ID:
|6322103
|VIRIN:
|200819-A-SX958-0043
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd IBCT MDF and Port Ops [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
