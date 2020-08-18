2nd IBCT MDF and Port Ops

The command team with 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division discuss logistics and port operations with Navy personnel and civilians from the Naval Supply Systems Command Hawaii August 18, 2020 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Around 2,000 pieces of equipment are being shipped within the next few weeks for the brigade's upcoming rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

