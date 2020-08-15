Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 OC Air Show [Image 5 of 8]

    2020 OC Air Show

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin performs a search-and-rescue demonstration during the 2020 Ocean City Air Show at Ocean City, Md., August 15, 2020. The air show featured various performers including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 22:13
    Photo ID: 6321143
    VIRIN: 200815-F-PV484-1007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.42 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 OC Air Show [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    air show
    MH-65 Dolphin
    search-and-rescue

