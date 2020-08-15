U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot and safety officer, and Senior Airman Hunter Nance, A-10 Demonstration Team avionics specialist, watch the 2020 Ocean City Air Show from the boardwalk at Ocean City, Md., August 15, 2020. The air show featured various performers including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor and A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 22:13 Photo ID: 6321150 VIRIN: 200815-F-PV484-1626 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 21.91 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2020 OC Air Show [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.