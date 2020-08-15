2020 OC Air Show

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin performs a search-and-rescue demonstration during the 2020 Ocean City Air Show at Ocean City, Md., August 15, 2020. The air show featured various performers including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

