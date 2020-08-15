U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden "Gator" Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot and safety officer, talks with 2020 Ocean City Air Show goers on the boardwalk at Ocean City, Md., August 15, 2020. The air show took place alongside Ocean City Boardwalk with the performance box being 10 miles wide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 22:13
|Photo ID:
|6321149
|VIRIN:
|200815-F-PV484-1612
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.85 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 OC Air Show [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT