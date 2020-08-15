The GEICO Skytypers perform during the 2020 OC Air Show at Ocean City, Md., August 15, 2020. The Skytypers fly T-6 Texans in aerial performances at air shows across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 22:12 Photo ID: 6321137 VIRIN: 200815-F-PV484-1148 Resolution: 3488x4883 Size: 10.55 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2020 OC Air Show [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.