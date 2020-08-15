Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 OC Air Show [Image 2 of 8]

    2020 OC Air Show

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    The GEICO Skytypers perform during the 2020 OC Air Show at Ocean City, Md., August 15, 2020. The Skytypers fly T-6 Texans in aerial performances at air shows across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 22:12
    VIRIN: 200815-F-PV484-1148
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 OC Air Show [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show
    GEICO Skytypers
    T-6 Texans

