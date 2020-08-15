The GEICO Skytypers perform during the 2020 OC Air Show at Ocean City, Md., August 15, 2020. The Skytypers fly T-6 Texans in aerial performances at air shows across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 22:12
|Photo ID:
|6321137
|VIRIN:
|200815-F-PV484-1148
|Resolution:
|3488x4883
|Size:
|10.55 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 OC Air Show [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
