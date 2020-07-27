New to the team of volunteer mechanics Spc. Andrew Gross, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon National Guard preparing to replace the seals on a Rear Gear Hub to an M998 HMMWV on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo July 27. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 06:35
|Photo ID:
|6319952
|VIRIN:
|200727-Z-ZJ128-1004
|Resolution:
|5184x3888
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Hometown:
|CLACKAMAS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Guard Soldiers Keep Mission Rolling in Kosovo [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT