Sgt. Joshua Maplethorpe assigned initially as the Brigade Commander's Driver working as a volunteer mechanic, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon National Guard reassembles a Rear Gear Hub of an M998 HMMWV on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo July 27. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 06:35
|Photo ID:
|6319922
|VIRIN:
|200727-Z-ZJ128-1003
|Resolution:
|4049x3388
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Hometown:
|CLACKAMAS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
National Guard Soldiers Keep Mission Rolling in Kosovo
