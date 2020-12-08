Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 06:35 Photo ID: 6319925 VIRIN: 200812-Z-ZJ128-1002 Resolution: 5326x4076 Size: 6.13 MB Location: ZZ

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, National Guard Soldiers Keep Mission Rolling in Kosovo [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.