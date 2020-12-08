Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldiers Keep Mission Rolling in Kosovo [Image 5 of 7]

    National Guard Soldiers Keep Mission Rolling in Kosovo

    KOSOVO

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Sgt. Jason Bergstad and Spc. Andrew Gross of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon National Guard, work on replacing the Front Main Seal of M998 HMMWV on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo Aug. 12. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 06:35
    Photo ID: 6319925
    VIRIN: 200812-Z-ZJ128-1002
    Resolution: 5326x4076
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Soldiers Keep Mission Rolling in Kosovo [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Camp Bondsteel
    force protection
    41IBCT
    91B
    RCE
    Kosovo
    tools
    2-162 IN
    USAEUR
    GCSS-Army
    ORARNG
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    NATOKFOR
    Maintenance Shop
    WeAreNato
    COVID-19
    KFOR 27
    KFOR Regional Command East
    EnduringStabilit
    2nd Battalion 162nd Infantry Regiment
    Combat Support System-Army
    M998 HMMWV

