Sgt. Jason Bergstad and Spc. Andrew Gross of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon National Guard, work on replacing the Front Main Seal of M998 HMMWV on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo Aug. 12. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 06:35
|Photo ID:
|6319925
|VIRIN:
|200812-Z-ZJ128-1002
|Resolution:
|5326x4076
|Size:
|6.13 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Guard Soldiers Keep Mission Rolling in Kosovo [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Guard Soldiers Keep Mission Rolling in Kosovo
