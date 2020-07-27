National Guard Soldiers Keep Mission Rolling in Kosovo

Sgt. Jason Bergstad, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon National Guarda, a trained Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) mechanic volunteered to work on RC-E vehicles during the COVID outbreak, rebuilding a Rear Gear Hub of an M998 HMMWV on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo July 27. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne)

