Sgt. Jason Bergstad, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon National Guarda, a trained Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) mechanic volunteered to work on RC-E vehicles during the COVID outbreak, rebuilding a Rear Gear Hub of an M998 HMMWV on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo July 27. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 06:35
|Photo ID:
|6319923
|VIRIN:
|200727-Z-ZJ128-1002
|Resolution:
|3888x4854
|Size:
|5.29 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Guard Soldiers Keep Mission Rolling in Kosovo [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Guard Soldiers Keep Mission Rolling in Kosovo
LEAVE A COMMENT