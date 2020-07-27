Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldiers Keep Mission Rolling in Kosovo [Image 3 of 7]

    National Guard Soldiers Keep Mission Rolling in Kosovo

    KOSOVO

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Sgt. Jason Bergstad, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon National Guarda, a trained Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) mechanic volunteered to work on RC-E vehicles during the COVID outbreak, rebuilding a Rear Gear Hub of an M998 HMMWV on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo July 27. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 06:35
    Photo ID: 6319923
    VIRIN: 200727-Z-ZJ128-1002
    Resolution: 3888x4854
    Size: 5.29 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, National Guard Soldiers Keep Mission Rolling in Kosovo [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Camp Bondsteel
    41IBCT
    91B
    RCE
    Kosovo
    tools
    Army National Guard
    USAEUR
    GCSS-Army
    ORARNG
    StrongEurope
    21stTSC
    USArmyEurope
    NATOKFOR
    Maintenance Shop
    WeAreNato
    COVID-19
    KFOR 27
    KFOR Regional Command East
    EnduringStabilit
    M998 HMMWV

