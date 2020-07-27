Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldiers Keep Mission Rolling in Kosovo [Image 1 of 7]

    National Guard Soldiers Keep Mission Rolling in Kosovo

    KOSOVO

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    The KFOR Regional Command-East Material Management Center Office (MMC) Staff and volunteer mechanics (from left to right) Sgt. Nicholas Vestal, Sgt. Joshua Maplethorpe, Capt. Angela Davis, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Paul Miller, Sgt. Jason Bergstad, Sgt. James Lobato, and 1st Sgt. Jacin Koop at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, July 27. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 06:35
    This work, National Guard Soldiers Keep Mission Rolling in Kosovo [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

