Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 06:35 Photo ID: 6319921 VIRIN: 200727-Z-ZJ128-1007 Resolution: 4689x2618 Size: 5.07 MB Location: ZZ Hometown: AURORA, CO, US Hometown: CLACKAMAS, OR, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, National Guard Soldiers Keep Mission Rolling in Kosovo [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.