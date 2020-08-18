U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Taylor, 31st Security Force Squadron military working dog handler and his K-9 counterpart, Ben, train at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 18, 2020. Taylor trained Ben on centerline drills and obedience training, which prepares him for real world missions, such as locating explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 03:15 Photo ID: 6319865 VIRIN: 200818-F-ZX177-1234 Resolution: 7805x5203 Size: 14.17 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD team joins forces, forge courage [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.