Ben, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog, chases a toy at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 18, 2020. Handlers practice basic obedience with their dogs often as it is part of the dog's foundation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 03:14 Photo ID: 6319855 VIRIN: 200818-F-ZX177-1109 Resolution: 5385x3590 Size: 7.46 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD team joins forces, forge courage [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.