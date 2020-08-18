U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Taylor, 31st Security Force Squadron military working dog handler, and his K-9 counterpart, Ben, train at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug.18, 2020. MWDs are tasked with searching vehicles entering the base to search for illegal contraband. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 03:14 Photo ID: 6319859 VIRIN: 200818-F-ZX177-1128 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 18.7 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD team joins forces, forge courage [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.