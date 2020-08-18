Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWD team joins forces, forge courage [Image 3 of 5]

    MWD team joins forces, forge courage

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Taylor, 31st Security Force Squadron military working dog handler, and his K-9 counterpart, Ben, train at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 18, 2020. Taylor used a dog toy during basic obedience training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 03:14
    VIRIN: 200818-F-ZX177-1166
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    USAFE
    Courage
    USAF
    31FW
    GRIT
    31SFW

