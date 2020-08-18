MWD team joins forces, forge courage

Ben, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog, poses for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 18, 2020. MWDs provide security, crime prevention patrols, emergency response, and intruder detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)
