200818-N-UN744-1021 SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 18, 2020) Capt. Lance Flood, commander 30th Naval Construction Regiment (30NCR), passes the 30NCR colors to Command Master Chief Alonso Cadena, 30NCR command master chief, during a change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Capt. Steve Stasick was relieved as commander 30NCR by Flood. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 17:59
|Photo ID:
|6319422
|VIRIN:
|200818-N-UN744-1021
|Resolution:
|4685x3118
|Size:
|1019.58 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 30NCR Conducts Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
30th Naval Construction Regiment Holds Change of Command
LEAVE A COMMENT