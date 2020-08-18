30NCR Conducts Change of Command

200818-N-UN744-1021 SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 18, 2020) Capt. Lance Flood, commander 30th Naval Construction Regiment (30NCR), passes the 30NCR colors to Command Master Chief Alonso Cadena, 30NCR command master chief, during a change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Capt. Steve Stasick was relieved as commander 30NCR by Flood. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)

Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Location: GU