    30NCR Conducts Change of Command [Image 4 of 4]

    30NCR Conducts Change of Command

    GUAM

    08.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    30th Naval Construction Regiment

    200818-N-UN744-1023 SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 18, 2020) Capt. Steve Stasick, commander 30th Naval Construction Regiment (30NCR), salutes Capt. Eric Correll, commander of Commander Task Force 75 during a change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Stasick was relieved as commander 30NCR by Capt. Lance Flood. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)

