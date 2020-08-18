30NCR Conducts Change of Command

200818-N-UN744-1023 SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 18, 2020) Capt. Steve Stasick, commander 30th Naval Construction Regiment (30NCR), salutes Capt. Eric Correll, commander of Commander Task Force 75 during a change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Stasick was relieved as commander 30NCR by Capt. Lance Flood. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020