200818-N-UN744-1019 SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 18, 2020) Capt. Steve Stasick, commander 30th Naval Construction Regiment (30NCR), passes the 30NCR colors to Capt. Lance Flood, incoming commander 30NCR, during a change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Stasick was relieved as commander 30NCR by Flood. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 17:58 Photo ID: 6319420 VIRIN: 200818-N-UN744-1019 Resolution: 4757x3166 Size: 1.32 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30NCR Conducts Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.