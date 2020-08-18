200818-N-UN744-1017 SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 18, 2020) Capt. Steve Stasick, commander 30th Naval Construction Regiment (30NCR), receives the 30NCR colors from Command Master Chief Alonso Cadena, 30NCR command master chief, during a change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Stasick was relieved as commander 30NCR by Capt. Lance Flood. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 17:59 Photo ID: 6319421 VIRIN: 200818-N-UN744-1017 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.51 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30NCR Conducts Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.