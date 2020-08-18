30th Naval Construction Regiment Holds Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | 200818-N-UN744-1023 SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 18, 2020) Capt. Steve Stasick, commander...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200818-N-UN744-1023 SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 18, 2020) Capt. Steve Stasick, commander 30th Naval Construction Regiment (30NCR), salutes Capt. Eric Correll, commander of Commander Task Force 75 during a change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Stasick was relieved as commander 30NCR by Capt. Lance Flood. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam - The 30th Naval Construction Regiment (30NCR) held a change of command ceremony on board Camp Covington, Naval Base Guam, Aug. 18.



Capt. Lance Flood relieved Capt. Steve Stasick as commander of 30NCR. Stasick had been commander since July 2018.



Due to COVID precautions, a small ceremony featuring the official relieving of duties was conducted at the Commander Task Force 75 (CTF 75) headquarters and was presided over by Capt. Eric Correll, commander of CTF75. Correll praised Stasick for his efforts to re-posture the Pacific Seabees to be a more effective and lethal force supporting Navy and joint force interests.



“If I were to go to war and needed an engineer by my side, shoulder to shoulder, my first and foremost pick would always be you,” Correll said. “I can’t speak enough about your leadership, the teamwork and coordination from your headquarters team, and of all the Seabees within 30th Naval Construction Regiment and the forces rotating in and out of theater continuously.”



Stasick reflected on the beginning of his time at the helm of 30NCR and taking over immediately after the command moved to Guam.



“[There were] some tricky times at first but we gelled together as a team very quick and thank God we did because it was a sprint ever since then,” he said. Stasick said the Seabees at 30NCR proved their worth immediately after moving to Guam by providing critical humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the region following the devastating effects of Super Typhoons Mangkhut and Yutu. He also praised the accomplishments of the staff in formulating and enacting a Seabee re-posture plan, which opened multiple new detail sites around the region and closed less effective locations, all while supporting the fleet and region through various emergent crises. “Thank you 30NCR for the awesome ride and keep charging.”



Stasick is remaining in Guam and taking command of Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas.



Flood takes command of the regiment following his tour at Navy Expeditionary Combat Command. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Clemson University as well as graduate degrees in Business Administration and Civil Engineering from Auburn and North Carolina State Universities. He is a registered professional engineer in the state of Washington, a member of the Defense Acquisition Corps, and a qualified Seabee Combat Warfare specialist.



“It’s an honor to rejoin the 30th Naval Construction Regiment and stand watch with our Seabees in the Pacific,” said Flood. “My family and I are so excited to join the Guam community and share our time here with you.”



As Commander Task Group 75.5, 30NCR provides command and control over all Naval Construction Force units in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 30NCR enables the real-time mobility of response for engineering units and other assigned forces to provide expeditionary, general and limited combat engineer capability to respond to major combat operations and contingencies, conducts Theater Security Cooperation Plan operations, and executes Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Response (HA/DR) and Civil-Military Operations within the Indo-Pacific.