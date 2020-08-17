Thracian Summer 2020: No Level like Low-Level

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine, 86th Airlift Wing NCO in-charge of mission partner support, sits on the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft through a low-level sortie during Thracian Summer 2020 in Bulgaria, Aug. 17, 2020. Flying training deployments and off-station training events like Thracian Summer 2020 are bilateral training exercises designed to enhance partner interoperability, maintain joint readiness and assure our regional allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

