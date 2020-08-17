Thracian Summer 2020: No Level like Low-Level

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Craig Reinwald, 435th Contingency Response Squadron contingency air traffic controller, observes a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on its approach to the Poroyna Highway landing zone during Thracian Summer 2020 in Bulgaria, Aug. 17, 2020. The 435th Contingency Response Group tested their ability to rapidly deploy a landing zone location with a three man team consisting of an airfield manager, air traffic controller and engineer that surveys, establishes and operates the LZ. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

