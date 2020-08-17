Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thracian Summer 2020: No Level like Low-Level [Image 9 of 10]

    Thracian Summer 2020: No Level like Low-Level

    BULGARIA

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine, 86th Airlift Wing NCO in-charge of mission partner support, sits on the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron through a low-level sortie during Thracian Summer 2020 in Bulgaria, Aug. 17, 2020. The 37th AS has participated in C-130J Super Hercules aircraft training with Bulgaria at least once a year since 2008. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 13:11
