U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine, 86th Airlift Wing NCO in-charge of mission partner support, sits on the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron through a low-level sortie during Thracian Summer 2020 in Bulgaria, Aug. 17, 2020. The 37th AS has participated in C-130J Super Hercules aircraft training with Bulgaria at least once a year since 2008. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 13:11
|Photo ID:
|6317587
|VIRIN:
|200817-F-BT441-0328
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.52 MB
|Location:
|BG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Thracian Summer 2020: No Level like Low-Level [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
