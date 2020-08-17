Thracian Summer 2020: No Level like Low-Level

Two U.S. C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron and a Bulgarian C-27J Spartan aircraft fly low-level formation flights during Thracian Summer 2020 in Bulgaria, Aug. 17, 2020. The U.S. continues to demonstrate its commitment to the collective security of our NATO allies and support for our partners in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

