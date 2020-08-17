Two U.S. C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron and a Bulgarian C-27J Spartan aircraft fly low-level formation flights during Thracian Summer 2020 in Bulgaria, Aug. 17, 2020. The U.S. continues to demonstrate its commitment to the collective security of our NATO allies and support for our partners in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 13:11
|Photo ID:
|6317583
|VIRIN:
|200817-F-BT441-0155
|Resolution:
|4387x2925
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|BG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Thracian Summer 2020: No Level like Low-Level [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT