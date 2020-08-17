Thracian Summer 2020: No Level like Low-Level

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft lands on the Poroyna Highway landing zone during Thracian Summer 2020 in Bulgaria, Aug. 17, 2020. This operation exercised elements of Agile Combat Employment and enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

