BMET maintains MDG equipment

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brent Gifford, 20th Medical Support Squadron biomedical equipment technician (BMET), places an acceptance label on a portable dental unit at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Aug. 13, 2020. Along with Shaw assets, BMET also services the equipment from the Shaw Veterinary Treatment Facility, McEntire Joint National Guard Base and Charlotte Air National Guard Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Maldonado)

