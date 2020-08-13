Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BMET maintains MDG equipment [Image 4 of 7]

    BMET maintains MDG equipment

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Maldonado 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brent Gifford, 20th Medical Support Squadron biomedical equipment technician (BMET), places an acceptance label on a portable dental unit at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Aug. 13, 2020. Along with Shaw assets, BMET also services the equipment from the Shaw Veterinary Treatment Facility, McEntire Joint National Guard Base and Charlotte Air National Guard Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 12:59
    Photo ID: 6317579
    VIRIN: 200813-F-MP604-1120
    Resolution: 4512x2872
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BMET maintains MDG equipment [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

