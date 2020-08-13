U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brent Gifford, 20th Medical Support Squadron biomedical equipment technician, inspects the interior of a portable dental unit at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Aug. 13, 2020. Gifford inspected the unit for safety and functionality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 12:59
|Photo ID:
|6317577
|VIRIN:
|200813-F-MP604-1044
|Resolution:
|3500x2417
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BMET maintains MDG equipment [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT