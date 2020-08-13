BMET maintains MDG equipment

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brent Gifford, 20th Medical Support Squadron biomedical equipment technician, performs a final look over before packing a portable dental unit at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Aug. 13, 2020. Medical equipment on the installation must be inspected bi-annually to ensure the safety of patients and operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Maldonado)

