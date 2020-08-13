BMET maintains MDG equipment

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brent Gifford, 20th Medical Support Squadron biomedical equipment technician (BMET), pauses during the acceptance of a portable dental unit at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Aug. 13, 2020. The acceptance stage allows BMET to maintain the shelf life of medical equipment throughout Shaw. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Maldonado)
