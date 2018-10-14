Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Destinations: Venice, The Floating City [Image 4 of 5]

    Destinations: Venice, The Floating City

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.14.2018

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Water taxis and boats make their way across the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, Oct. 14, 2018. The Grand Canal forms one of the major water-traffic corridors in the city. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2018
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 07:55
    Photo ID: 6317141
    VIRIN: 181014-F-HC995-1938
    Resolution: 3240x2160
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Destinations: Venice, The Floating City [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Valerie Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Destinations: Venice, The Floating City
    Destinations: Venice, The Floating City
    Destinations: Venice, The Floating City
    Destinations: Venice, The Floating City
    Destinations: Venice, The Floating City

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Destinations: Venice, The Floating City

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    USAFE
    Aviano
    31 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT