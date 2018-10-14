Water taxis and boats make their way across the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, Oct. 14, 2018. The Grand Canal forms one of the major water-traffic corridors in the city. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2018 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 07:55 Photo ID: 6317141 VIRIN: 181014-F-HC995-1938 Resolution: 3240x2160 Size: 1.47 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Destinations: Venice, The Floating City [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Valerie Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.