Destinations: Venice, The Floating City

Boats line a canal in Venice, Italy. Venice is made up of tiny islands and connected by bridges and walkways. There are 150 canals in Venice which makes traveling across the water a popular choice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Carey Smith)

