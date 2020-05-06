Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Destinations: Venice, The Floating City [Image 1 of 5]

    Destinations: Venice, The Floating City

    AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, ITALY

    06.05.2020

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Boats line a canal in Venice, Italy. Venice is made up of tiny islands and connected by bridges and walkways. There are 150 canals in Venice which makes traveling across the water a popular choice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Carey Smith)

